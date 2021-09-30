Senior Connect
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; school on lockdown

Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one...
Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one person was shot.(Source: Gray News)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis elementary school is on lockdown after gunfire erupted Thursday morning inside Cumming Elementary School.

Officials with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said the shooting victim is a child who was rushed to their hospital for treatment following the shooting, WMC reported.

Memphis police were on the scene and report the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Shelby County Schools said the school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution, and parents have been notified.

“SCS Security officers are working with law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” Superintendent Joris Ray said.

There is no information available on the suspected shooter.

