WPD asks for public’s help to ID man wanted for questioning in sexual assault investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to a Facebook post, the alleged incident occurred at the Lidl grocery store on Oleander Drive on Aug. 2 around 8:22 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

Wilmington Police are looking for this man. He is wanted for questioning in connection to a sexual assault... Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.