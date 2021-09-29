Senior Connect
WPD asks for public’s help to ID man wanted for questioning in sexual assault investigation

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identifying a man wanted...
The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault investigation.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to a Facebook post, the alleged incident occurred at the Lidl grocery store on Oleander Drive on Aug. 2 around 8:22 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

Wilmington Police are looking for this man. He is wanted for questioning in connection to a sexual assault...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

