Whiteville High School closes early Wednesday due to water main burst

Whiteville High School
Whiteville High School(Michael Pelzer (custom credit) | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville High School closed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to a significant water main burst in the town.

Whiteville City Schools Superintendent Marc Whichard said that the day will not need to be made up, as the school is above the threshold for instructional hours.

Buses are running to take students home. Staff at Whiteville High dismisses shortly after students safely leave campus.

The City of Whiteville also announced Wednesday morning that the town is experiencing a water outage on Lee Street from Wyche Street to Lewis Street. All residents in that area may experience little to no water pressure. The outage is expected to last until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Good Morning: Due to a significant water main that has burst within Whiteville, it will be necessary to close WHS for...

Posted by Whiteville High School Home of the Wolfpack on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

City of Whiteville Alerts: The City of Whiteville is currently experiencing a water outage on Lee Street from Wyche...

Posted by City of Whiteville, NC on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

