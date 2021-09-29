Two hospitalized, one charged after accident in Willard

WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were hospitalized after a car accident Wednesday morning in Willard.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 7 a.m. on US-117 near the cross street of Jonestown Road.

Officials say a pickup truck collided with a passenger vehicle after the truck failed to yield while making a left turn. The man driving the pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle. He was charged with failure to yield and failure to wear a seat belt.

Both passengers from the accident were transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

US-117 was closed in both directions for multiple hours Wednesday morning due to the wreck, but the scene is now clear.

