Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two hospitalized, one charged after accident in Willard

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were hospitalized after a car accident Wednesday morning in Willard.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 7 a.m. on US-117 near the cross street of Jonestown Road.

Officials say a pickup truck collided with a passenger vehicle after the truck failed to yield while making a left turn. The man driving the pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle. He was charged with failure to yield and failure to wear a seat belt.

Both passengers from the accident were transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

US-117 was closed in both directions for multiple hours Wednesday morning due to the wreck, but the scene is now clear.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old Wilmington man
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Fire crews respond to house fire on Salt Spray Lane.
Emergency crews respond to house fire in New Hanover Co.
Wilmington-based software company to add 104 jobs in $4.9 million expansion

Latest News

Whiteville High School
Whiteville High School closes early Wednesday due to water main burst
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
NC sheriff looking into claims of Brian Laundrie sightings, says ‘nothing has been verified’
Potential film workers strike could stop the cameras from rolling
Potential film workers strike could stop the cameras from rolling
Victim's family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest
‘I don’t think that’s right:’ Victim’s family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest