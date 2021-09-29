Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The bond for a man arrested in a fatal hit-and-run will remain at $30,000, a New Hanover County judge decided Wednesday.

Adam Kendall Marshall, 22, made his first court appearance Wednesday, a day after his arrest in connection with the hit-and-run death of Ammad Brown. He has been charged with felonious hit and run resulting in death.

Marshall is accused of fatally hitting Brown during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19. Troopers say Brown was partially standing in the roadway on Carolina Beach Road, checking on his car which had a flat tire, when he was struck around 1 a.m.

District Attorney Ben David said Marshall was allegedly driving his girlfriend’s car, and she was also believed to be a passenger in the vehicle.

Based on the mirror left at the scene, investigators were able to narrow down the search for the suspect vehicle to about 80 similar cars in the area.

David said Marshall drove to Rockingham in Richmond County in the last 10 days and asked a mechanic to fix the car within a day.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said Tuesday that additional charges are likely.

The Brown family said Tuesday the $30,000 bond Marshall was initially booked under is not high enough for the man accused of leaving their son to die on the side of the road.

“He got a $30,000 bond. He’s walking around — my son is laying on a cold slab waiting for his funeral and cremation on Saturday. And that’s where it hurts the most,” Nicholas Brown, Sr. said.

District Attorney Ben David argued for a $150,000 bond, but the judge ultimately decided it was premature to modify the bond. David said if they can establish any form of impairment, the charges could be elevated.

