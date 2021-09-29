Senior Connect
Potential film workers strike could stop the cameras from rolling

Crews film scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington.
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The union representing thousands of behind-the-scenes film workers will begin voting on a potential strike later this week.

IATSE union members start casting their ballots on Fri., Oct. 1.

According to a statement on the IATSE website, the key sticking points in the negotiations on successor contracts to the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement, and the Theatrical and Television Motion Picture Area Standards Agreement, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) include “excessively unsafe and harmful working hours” and “unlivable wages for the lowest paid crafts.”

The union also highlights “failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks, between workdays, and on weekends.”

The results will be tabulated by Oct. 4, with a 75% “yes” vote in order to authorize the strike.

It’s unclear what a strike would mean for what has been the biggest year for the film industry in North Carolina.

Currently, five productions are being filmed in Wilmington, including “Our Kind of People,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Florida Man,” “Echoes” and “Breakwater.”

“George and Tammy” and “One True Loves” are listed as in pre-production in Wilmington.

To see more of the union’s statement, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

