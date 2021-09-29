Potential film workers strike could stop the cameras from rolling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The union representing thousands of behind-the-scenes film workers will begin voting on a potential strike later this week.

IATSE union members start casting their ballots on Fri., Oct. 1.

According to a statement on the IATSE website, the key sticking points in the negotiations on successor contracts to the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement, and the Theatrical and Television Motion Picture Area Standards Agreement, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) include “excessively unsafe and harmful working hours” and “unlivable wages for the lowest paid crafts.”

The union also highlights “failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks, between workdays, and on weekends.”

No one should work so many hours day in and day out that they fall asleep at the wheel and crash on their way home.



Yet, we are aware of at least two workers that suffered through exactly that, just in the past few weeks.#ReasonableRest is an urgent occupational safety issue. — IATSE // #PROAct (@IATSE) September 22, 2021

The results will be tabulated by Oct. 4, with a 75% “yes” vote in order to authorize the strike.

It’s unclear what a strike would mean for what has been the biggest year for the film industry in North Carolina.

Currently, five productions are being filmed in Wilmington, including “Our Kind of People,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Florida Man,” “Echoes” and “Breakwater.”

“George and Tammy” and “One True Loves” are listed as in pre-production in Wilmington.

