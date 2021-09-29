‘I don’t think that’s right:’ Victim’s family upset over initial bond in deadly hit-and-run arrest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A driver accused of hitting and killing a man, and not stopping, now faces a felony charge.

Adam Marshall from Wilmington is charged tonight for a deadly hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road last weekend. He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $30,000 bond.

Marshall is accused of fatally hitting Ammad Brown during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19. Troopers say Brown was partially standing in the roadway, checking on his car which had a flat tire, when he was struck around 1:00 a.m.

Brown just opened his own barber shop weeks before he was killed. He was set to give free haircuts to the homeless, but died before the event.

Brown’s family is still grieving the loss of their son. While this arrest provides information on who investigators believe was involved — the Brown family said they still have a lot of questions.

The Brown family said Ammad was just starting to take off in life.

“He was a good kid. He was just starting to fly. He was just living out his dreams. His dream was to own his own barbershop. He was helping people along the way,” said Ammad Brown’s father, Rev. Nicholas Brown, Sr. “But now his future was cut short. You know this young man [Marshall] could possibly still have a future, but we just want to get more answers. That’s what we’re asking for.”

One question still not answered for the Brown family: why did the other driver not stop?

“Why didn’t you all stop and try to render aid? Why didn’t you just pick up the phone and dial 911?” Nicholas Brown, Sr. said Tuesday.

Brown’s body was found hours later after being struck.

It also took over a week for investigators to eventually locate the suspect vehicle — a black, four-door 2014 Honda Civic LX — and make an arrest.

“You know the car you drove. You knew your car was in an accident, but you did not come forward,” Ammad’s father said about the driver in the incident. “He’s got a $30,000 bond. That doesn’t match to me. That’s not A to B. That doesn’t get to Z for me.”

The Brown family says the $30,000 bond Marshall was booked under is not high enough for the man accused of leaving their son to die on the side of the road.

“He got a $30,000 bond. He’s walking around — my son is laying on a cold slab waiting for his funeral and cremation on Saturday. And that’s where it hurts the most,” Nicholas Brown, Sr. said.

“And it really hurts knowing that this young man is still out here while my baby is getting ready to be buried on Saturday,” said his mother Umeki Brown.

A magistrate typically conducts the initial appearance and then the first appearance must be held within 48 hours or at the next available setting of the district court.

On Tuesday night, New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said his office does not get involved until that first appearance, which is Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

During the first appearance, a judge could raise, lower or keep the bond where it is, depending on the circumstances of the case.

David said his office will do everything they can by Ammad Brown’s family to see that they get justice.

“I’m still hurt, and I’m really, really hurt and now I’m angry because of this $30,000 bond,” Nicholas Brown, Sr. said. “I pray for this young man because we don’t know what kind of problems that he has. We pray that he gets the help that he needs. We pray for his family because they’re going through a lot as well at this time, but we’re hurting. We’re burying a son.”

