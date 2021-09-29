Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old Wilmington man
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Fire crews respond to house fire on Salt Spray Lane.
Emergency crews respond to house fire in New Hanover Co.
When it comes to planning a loved one’s funeral, there are traditional burials, cremations,...
Second cremation by aquamation facility in state opens in Wilmington

Latest News

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Adam Kendall Marshall
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run makes first appearance in court
William Keith Genens
N.C. man pleads guilty to hitting, killing Marine jogging on Pender County road
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father