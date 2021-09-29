Senior Connect
Foul play now suspected in Bladen Co. man’s disappearance; governor’s office offers $5,000 reward

Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald of Bladen County.

McDonald was reported missing on March 25 by his father after he was last seen leaving his home in Clarkton. Deputies would later find his 2003 Ford F-150 wrecked and abandoned in Cumberland County.

RELATED: Still no answers 4 months after Bladen County man went missing.

McDonald’s cell phone showed the last known location to be in the Laurinburg area of Scotland County.

A spokesperson for the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that foul play is now suspected in McDonald’s disappearance.

His family previously offered a $10,000 reward.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

