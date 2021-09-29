Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 7
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.
This week’s games:
Friday
East Columbus at Whiteville
Trask at West Columbus
Topsail at North Brunswick
Laney at West Brunswick
Hoggard at South Brunswick
North Lenoir at Wallace Rose Hill
Pender at South Columbus
Saturday
Ashley at New Hanover
