Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 7

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.

This week’s games:

Friday

East Columbus at Whiteville

Trask at West Columbus

Topsail at North Brunswick

Laney at West Brunswick

Hoggard at South Brunswick

North Lenoir at Wallace Rose Hill

Pender at South Columbus

Saturday

Ashley at New Hanover

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old Wilmington man
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Fire crews respond to house fire on Salt Spray Lane.
Emergency crews respond to house fire in New Hanover Co.
When it comes to planning a loved one’s funeral, there are traditional burials, cremations,...
Second cremation by aquamation facility in state opens in Wilmington

Latest News

Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 7
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 7
Week 6 Friday Night Football Pregame
Friday Night Football: Week 6
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 6
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 6
(Source: WECT)
Friday Night Football: Week 5