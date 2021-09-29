Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.

This week’s games:

Friday

East Columbus at Whiteville

Trask at West Columbus

Topsail at North Brunswick

Laney at West Brunswick

Hoggard at South Brunswick

North Lenoir at Wallace Rose Hill

Pender at South Columbus

Saturday

Ashley at New Hanover

