Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church

Wendi McLamb
Wendi McLamb(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - A former pastor and treasurer have both been accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a Brunswick County church over a seven-year period.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Wendi Wishnefsky McLamb, 52, of Supply, surrendered to deputies Wednesday morning and was charged with felony embezzlement of funds by public officer/trustee greater than $100,000, and felony conspiracy.

She was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $150,000 unsecured bond, jail records indicate.

Arrest warrants from the sheriff’s office state that McLamb and her ex-husband, Ransom Wade McLamb Jr., conspired to embezzle $136,036.81 worth of financial property from Sabbath Home Baptist Church in Supply through the use of debt/credit cards and other banking transactions.

The alleged offenses happened between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2020.

According to the warrants, Wendi McLamb was the church’s treasurer/secretary at the time of the alleged offenses, while Ransom Wade McLamb Jr. was the church’s pastor.

A spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that Ransom Wade McLamb Jr., of Bolton, is wanted on similar charges and has an active warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old Wilmington man
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Fire crews respond to house fire on Salt Spray Lane.
Emergency crews respond to house fire in New Hanover Co.
When it comes to planning a loved one’s funeral, there are traditional burials, cremations,...
Second cremation by aquamation facility in state opens in Wilmington

Latest News

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identifying a man wanted...
WPD asks for public’s help to ID man wanted for questioning in sexual assault investigation
Whiteville High School closes early Wednesday due to water main burst
Whiteville High School closes early Wednesday due to water main burst
Two hospitalized, one charged after accident in Willard
Two hospitalized, one charged after accident in Willard
A scholarship has been established at Cape Fear Community College to honor the memory of...
CFCC scholarship established to honor sheriff’s office captain