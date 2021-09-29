Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: distant Sam to send swell while sun stays at home

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thankfully, Major Atlantic Hurricane Sam will not directly visit the Cape Fear Region, but episodes of enhanced swell, surf, and rip currents are probable in the early days of October. So, please be alert for updates and specifics from your First Alert Weather Team. Meanwhile, surf conditions for this final Wednesday of September include relatively mild one to three-foot breakers, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures near 77.

In the sky, your First Alert Forecast opens with more sun for the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. A stray shower or thundershower may materialize toward sunset. Expect temperatures to crest deep in the 80s. Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features a 20-30% chance for a shower or thundershower along a passing cold front Thursday. Post-front, expect another dose of dry and comfy fall weather for the weekend mornings - nice for the Get Fit With 6 Race and Wellness Expo Saturday.

Get more details in your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season only slowly winds down in autumn. Stay vigilant and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

