First Alert Forecast: distant Sam to send swell, slight cooldown ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thankfully, Major Atlantic Hurricane Sam will not directly visit the Cape Fear Region, but episodes of enhanced swell, surf, and rip currents are probable in the early days of October. So, please be alert for updates and specifics from your First Alert Weather Team. Meanwhile, surf conditions for this final Wednesday of September include relatively mild one to three-foot breakers, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures near 77. Tropical Depression Twenty formed Wednesday morning in the eastern Atlantic. Victor is the next name up for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season names list.

Tropical Depression Twenty will become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane named Victor. Gotta love the ones that curve early! pic.twitter.com/S2VcpKEREW — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) September 29, 2021

In the sky, your First Alert Forecast opens with more sun for the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. A stray shower or thundershower may materialize toward sunset. Expect temperatures to crest deep in the 80s. Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features a 20-30% chance for a shower or thundershower along a passing cold front Thursday. Post-front, expect another dose of dry and comfy fall weather for the weekend mornings - nice for the Get Fit With 6 Race and Wellness Expo Saturday.

