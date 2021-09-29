CFCC scholarship established to honor sheriff’s office captain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College on Wednesday announced that a scholarship has been established to honor Captain David MacAlpine, Sr. who recently died from COVID-19.

The Captain David MacAlpine Memorial Endowed Scholarship will help minority students training for law enforcement careers, officials said.

The fund was created by a lead gift of $25,000 from Jimmy Hopkins, CFCC trustee, Christopher Dunn, CFCC Foundation board member, and their firm, American Coastal Development.

“Captain MacAlpine served New Hanover County for over 30 years and played a pivotal role in keeping our community safe. He truly believed in the people of New Hanover County,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “We are so grateful to Mr. Dunn and Mr. Hopkins for spearheading this scholarship effort. Their gift recognizes Captain MacAlpine’s dedication to the area through his career as a law enforcement officer and his work with the Azalea Festival and other community events. Captain MacAlpine exemplified what it means to be truly invested in one’s community, and he worked every day to make New Hanover County a better place to live and work.”

To qualify for the scholarship, students in CFCC’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program must demonstrate a financial need. Interested students may apply at https://cfcc.academicworks.com/opportunities.

Preference will be given to students from historically underrepresented groups (Asian and Pacific Islander, Black/African American, LatinX, American Indian/Alaska Native).

