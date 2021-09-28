Wilmington man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing at homeless camp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a man during an altercation at a homeless camp last year.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Anthony Whitsett entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in New Hanover County Superior Court on Monday and was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Wilmington police were called to the homeless camp, located between Market Street and Sigmon Road, on June 22, 2020, after a verbal dispute between Whitsett and the victim, 33-year-old Steven Michael Mann, escalated to a physical confrontation.

During the fight, Whitsett stabbed Mann eight times in the neck and torso. Mann would later die at the scene.

Police found Whitsett several blocks away, covered in blood, claiming the stabbing was in self-defense. He also had a knife, which police said was consistent with one that would have killed Mann, in his possession.

Whitsett, 54, has previous convictions of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault inflicting serious injury, and was sentenced as a habitual felon, the District Attorney’s Office said.

