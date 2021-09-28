Wilmington-based software company to add 104 jobs in $4.9 million expansion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vantaca, a software-as-a-service provider headquartered in the Port City, will add 104 new jobs as part of a $4.9 million expansion in Wilmington, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

“North Carolina is one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the nation,” said Governor Cooper. “When combined with our reputation for financial technology, a talented workforce and premier quality of life, it’s great news that Vantaca is expanding right here in its hometown of Wilmington.”

Vantaca provides software-as-a-service through its cloud-based platform for homeowner associations and community management organizations. The company’s system automates workflows and accounting functions to offer an integrated solution that streamlines communications and user activity while facilitating financial operations in real-time.

The wages for these new positions will vary, but the average annual salaries will be more than $80,000, creating a potential annual payroll impact of more than $8.3 million. New Hanover County’s overall average annual wage of $46,383.

“North Carolina’s fintech industry has seen steady growth from the mountains to the coast,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Startups and entrepreneurs, like Vantaca, are the heart and soul of North Carolina’s innovation economy. To maintain our rank at the forefront of innovation, North Carolina remains committed to developing the very best talent for the burgeoning fintech industry.”

This expansion by Vantaca will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. The agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1,418,400 spread over 12 years.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.