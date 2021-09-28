Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington-based software company to add 104 jobs in $4.9 million expansion

(HNN File (custom credit))
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vantaca, a software-as-a-service provider headquartered in the Port City, will add 104 new jobs as part of a $4.9 million expansion in Wilmington, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

“North Carolina is one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the nation,” said Governor Cooper. “When combined with our reputation for financial technology, a talented workforce and premier quality of life, it’s great news that Vantaca is expanding right here in its hometown of Wilmington.”

Vantaca provides software-as-a-service through its cloud-based platform for homeowner associations and community management organizations. The company’s system automates workflows and accounting functions to offer an integrated solution that streamlines communications and user activity while facilitating financial operations in real-time.

The wages for these new positions will vary, but the average annual salaries will be more than $80,000, creating a potential annual payroll impact of more than $8.3 million. New Hanover County’s overall average annual wage of $46,383.

“North Carolina’s fintech industry has seen steady growth from the mountains to the coast,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Startups and entrepreneurs, like Vantaca, are the heart and soul of North Carolina’s innovation economy. To maintain our rank at the forefront of innovation, North Carolina remains committed to developing the very best talent for the burgeoning fintech industry.”

This expansion by Vantaca will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. The agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1,418,400 spread over 12 years.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
More than 170 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Benjamin Patrick
Man accused of firing gun during dispute with his brother

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 3,400+ new COVID-19 cases
Anthony Whitsett
Wilmington man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing at homeless camp
Ocean Isle Beach bridge
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes closed on Ocean Isle Beach bridge next week
Gas Leak on Princess Street
New Hanover High students return to classrooms after gas leak secured