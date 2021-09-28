Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW staff holds pep rally for New Hanover healthcare workers

UNCW's College of Health and Human Sciences held a pep rally at New Hanover Regional Medical...
UNCW's College of Health and Human Sciences held a pep rally at New Hanover Regional Medical Center during shift change tonight..(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Healthcare workers received a big dose of appreciation at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Monday night.

UNC Wilmington’s College of Health and Human Sciences held a pep rally at the hospital during shift change to show their appreciation for those working tirelessly during the pandemic.

“It’s the little things that pick up everyone’s spirits,” says Shelbourn Stephens, President of New Hanover Regional. “It’s been tough this go round, it’s been, like I said, longer stays and a lot more deaths to COVID. So anything like this just helps brighten the day”.

Staff brought banners, pom-poms, and even dogs to brighten the spirits of the frontline workers.

“It feels really good to see some appreciation,” says Ryan Arnett, a respiratory therapist at the hospital.

The pep rally was a surprise to the health care workers. UNCW officials say they plan to do it again in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student brain dead due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Nadia Marie Sutton
WPD: Missing teenager has been located
Crews respond to boat fire at Inlet Point
Crews respond to boat fire near Inlet Point
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19

Latest News

The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear is facing a blood shortage.
American Red Cross of the Cape Fear facing major blood shortage
Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC7) is looking for a wounded warrior or medically retired veteran...
Rep. Rouzer seeking wounded warrior or medically retired veteran for fellowship program
Pender County Schools
Pender County Schools works through staff shortages exacerbated by COVID-19 absences
ambulance
FEMA sends 25 advanced ambulances to NC, 8 to Cape Fear region, due to increased number of calls