UNCW staff holds pep rally for New Hanover healthcare workers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Healthcare workers received a big dose of appreciation at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Monday night.

UNC Wilmington’s College of Health and Human Sciences held a pep rally at the hospital during shift change to show their appreciation for those working tirelessly during the pandemic.

“It’s the little things that pick up everyone’s spirits,” says Shelbourn Stephens, President of New Hanover Regional. “It’s been tough this go round, it’s been, like I said, longer stays and a lot more deaths to COVID. So anything like this just helps brighten the day”.

Staff brought banners, pom-poms, and even dogs to brighten the spirits of the frontline workers.

“It feels really good to see some appreciation,” says Ryan Arnett, a respiratory therapist at the hospital.

The pep rally was a surprise to the health care workers. UNCW officials say they plan to do it again in the near future.

