New Hanover High students return to classrooms after gas leak secured
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a gas leak near New Hanover High School Tuesday morning.
According to a WFD tweet, Princess Street was closed between 13th and 14th streets after a gas line was hit by a construction crew.
A New Hanover County Schools spokesperson said New Hanover High School had been placed on a ‘shelter in place’ by the fire marshal, and that all students in the main part of campus had been moved to the front lawn.
Just before 11:30 a.m., the fire department tweeted out that the gas line had been secured and that students returned to their classrooms.
