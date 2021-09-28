New Hanover High students return to classrooms after gas leak secured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a gas leak near New Hanover High School Tuesday morning.

According to a WFD tweet, Princess Street was closed between 13th and 14th streets after a gas line was hit by a construction crew.

A New Hanover County Schools spokesperson said New Hanover High School had been placed on a ‘shelter in place’ by the fire marshal, and that all students in the main part of campus had been moved to the front lawn.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the fire department tweeted out that the gas line had been secured and that students returned to their classrooms.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Princess is shutdown going both ways from 13th to 14th (behind NHHS) due to a gas leak. Some students are being evacuated. @PiedmontNG on scene now with our crews. #wilmingtonnc @WilmNCtraffic pic.twitter.com/HFl850vKYK — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) September 28, 2021

UPDATE: Gas line is now secure and students are returning to their classrooms. https://t.co/zkI72Do3E4 — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) September 28, 2021

