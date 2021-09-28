Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes closed on Ocean Isle Beach bridge next week

Ocean Isle Beach bridge
Ocean Isle Beach bridge(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Those traveling to and from Ocean Isle Beach should expect delays on the roads during the day next week.

Two lanes will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Odell Williamson Bridge. Work will take place from Monday, October 4 to Friday, October 8.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, this is a routine bridge inspection. The work is expected to benefit the safe travel of motor vehicles.

NCDOT LANE CLOSURE NOTICE COUNTY: Brunswick MUNICIPALITY: Ocean Isle Beach LOCATION: Bridge #13 Odell Williamson Bridge,...

Posted by Town of Ocean Isle Beach on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
More than 170 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Benjamin Patrick
Man accused of firing gun during dispute with his brother

Latest News

City seeks public input as Pine Grove Drive redesign project enters next phase
City of Wilmington seeks public input on Pine Grove road improvements
The eastbound lane will be closed between 39th Street and Bonham Ave. into Thursday, Sept. 16,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure in place on Wrightsville Ave. for sewer repairs
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure planned on Wrightsville Ave. for sewer repairs
Paid parking in Carolina Beach currently runs from March 1st - October 31st
Town of Carolina Beach requests more data on parking recommendations