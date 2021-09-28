TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes closed on Ocean Isle Beach bridge next week

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Those traveling to and from Ocean Isle Beach should expect delays on the roads during the day next week.

Two lanes will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Odell Williamson Bridge. Work will take place from Monday, October 4 to Friday, October 8.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, this is a routine bridge inspection. The work is expected to benefit the safe travel of motor vehicles.

