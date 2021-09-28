Senior Connect
Today is National Voter Registration Day, here are some tips before you head to polls

Allegations of vote buying have surfaced in Bladen County, where at least one candidate for county commissioner has filed a protest over last week's results.
By Michael Praats
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Election day is a little more than one month away but Sept. 28, 2021, is National Voter Registration Day, and the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 elections is fast approaching.

“I think it’s very important for people to think about registration before the election actually arrives because there is a deadline to register to vote. So for this election, it is Oct. 8, and if people miss that deadline and they show up on election day, they could have to go through some extra steps to try and cast a ballot,” Brunswick County’s Board of Elections Director Sara LaVere said.

Voter Registration Day might not be your typical holiday, but it is a day to help bring awareness to voter registration and ensuring everyone has a chance to vote.

“As long as I have been in elections there has been a National Voter Registration Day, and it was a day that was, I think, intended to do a big push ahead of elections in November every year to make sure people are registered,” LaVere said.

Participating in elections is a cornerstone of politics in the United States of America, it’s something LaVere wants folks to participate in.

“I think participating in the electoral process is very important, even on a personal note I’ve always thought if you don’t vote, do you really have a right to have opinions about things that happen in politics. So being registered to vote is kind of the foundation of being able to participate in the electoral process. You have to be registered in order to participate,” she said.

This year, since it is an odd-numbered year, not everyone will be eligible to cast a ballot. That’s because, for the most part, the upcoming elections are for municipalities, meaning, if you live in an unincorporated area of a county you won’t have anyone to vote for this year.

“A common misconception is ‘if my address where I get my mail says 101 Main Street, Leland that I am a Leland resident,’ but that’s not always the case. So just because your address says a city that doesn’t necessarily make you a part of that municipality,” LaVere said.

It’s easy enough to find out if you live in a municipality or not. One telling sign that you do live within municipal limits is if you have to pay municipal taxes annually. For those who are still not sure, the easiest way to find out is to use the North Carolina Board of Elections Voter Search tool online. If you put in all your information, you will see a sample ballot, if one is available for you. If you are not in a municipality, you’ll see the term ‘No eligible ballots.’

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

