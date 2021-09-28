Teaching cursive would be required under Wisconsin bill

Senior Connect
Cursive requirements being debated at the Capitol
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All Wisconsin elementary schools would be required to teach cursive writing under a bill up for approval Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The bill’s sponsors, including former teacher state Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, say teaching cursive will stimulate different parts of the brain and improve the education of students.

Opponents, including groups that represent school boards, superintendents and administrators, say it could be a costly mandate and time would be better spent teaching more modern forms of communication.

The Republican-backed bill would have to pass both chambers again this session, and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, in order to become law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

