Second cremation by aquamation facility in state opens in Wilmington

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to planning a loved one’s funeral, there are traditional burials, cremations, even burials at sea-- but there’s a new option that uses water in a different way.

There are only two of these facilities in North Carolina and one of the very few facilities to offer human aquamation along the entire east coast. Despite its scarcity, it’s quickly becoming a popular option for families.

Aquamation uses the same natural process of how a body would break down if it were buried -- but what would take decades undergound happens in less than a day in an aquamation facility.

Eric Bester is the owner of Tranquility Cremation by Aquamation. He says its cleaner for the environment than having your loved one embalmed or cremated. Aquamation is a zero-emission process -- the water byproduct is sent to the water treatment plant. Tranquility had to get a permit from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority to discharge the water. The authority investigates what the discharge consists of which is no more than sterile water.

“Far more sterile than if we were at a funeral home and embalming an individual where formaldehyde and blood is discharged through the water treatment facility,” said Bester.

Aquamation is a slower process than cremation, but the outcome for families is nearly the same: a sense of closure after saying goodbye and an urn of ashes to take home.

