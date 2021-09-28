Senior Connect
Rep. Rouzer seeking wounded warrior or medically retired veteran for fellowship program

Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC7) is looking for a wounded warrior or medically retired veteran for a special fellowship position in his district office in Bolivia
By Jon Evans
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOL.IVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC7) wants to add an experienced member of the United States military to the staff of his office in Brunswick County.

The congressman is looking for a wounded warrior or medically retired veteran for a special fellowship position in his district office in Bolivia. In a news release, the congressman’s office says the individual will “work with military and veteran constituents to handle veterans-related casework and act as a facilitator between constituents and federal, state, and local agencies”.

“Our nation’s veterans deserve the very best for their service and sacrifice to our great country,” Rep. Rouzer said in the news release.  “I’m honored to work with the House of Representatives to hire a Wounded Warrior Fellow that will help make sure veterans and military personnel living in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District have access to the care and treatment they have earned.”

The U.S. House of Representatives established the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program to provide employment opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans within member offices. Interested applicants must meet all of the following requirements:

  • Honorably discharged
  • Released from active duty within the last five years
  • Terminal pay grades at or below E-5 or O-3
  • 20% or greater service connected disabilities (waived if you have a Purple Heart)

Veterans who are in receipt of a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization (TERA) retirement are not eligible for the program.

Interested veterans can click here for more information on how to apply.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

