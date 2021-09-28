Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student brain dead due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19
Benjamin Patrick
Man accused of firing gun during dispute with his brother
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
At least 100 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period

Latest News

A man who investigators believe entered the Florida college student's apartment the day she...
Search for missing 19-year-old continues after 'person of interest' found dead
Captain David MacAlpine's viewing at Wilmington Funeral Chapel on Monday, September 27.
Community pays respects to New Hanover Sheriff’s captain who died of COVID-19
The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear is facing a blood shortage.
American Red Cross of the Cape Fear facing major blood shortage
FBI: Homicides up nearly 30% in 2020.
FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever