Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover Public Health to begin giving COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals

The booster shots will be administered by appointment only.
The booster shots will be administered by appointment only.(Mary Green)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health will begin offering booster vaccine shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals starting Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The booster shots will be administered by appointment only.

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have authorized and recommended booster vaccine shots to provide continued protection for those at high risk for serious illness or exposure and who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine for six months or more,” New Hanover County stated in a news release. “The booster dose is free and is the same product given in the first two doses.”

The following people currently are eligible:

  • 65 years or older,
  • 18 years or older who live in long-term care or other high-risk settings where many people live together (i.e., homeless shelters, correctional facilities, or dormitories),
  • 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions, or
  • 18 years or older and work in high-risk settings like healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and childcare providers, or food workers.

New Hanover County released the following information on how to schedule a booster shot:

Appointments can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov (the website is available in English and Spanish):

  • Follow the prompts and select that you are getting an additional dose/booster, then enter your New Hanover County zip code and it will pull up the available Public Health clinic locations and times for boosters.
  • Choose your appointment location and time, enter your contact information, and then you will receive a confirmation via text, email or both once the appointment has been made.
  • Ahead of your appointment, make sure you bring a copy or photo of your vaccine card or know the dates of your Pfizer vaccinations (if you do not remember and have lost your card, Public Health can look up your vaccination record in the state vaccination system; however, if you were vaccinated outside of North Carolina, you will need to provide a record from your vaccination site.)

Individuals do not need to return to the same location where they received their initial vaccines for a booster shotAdditional vaccine locations can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
More than 170 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Benjamin Patrick
Man accused of firing gun during dispute with his brother

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 3,400+ new COVID-19 cases
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
More states put mandates in place as Pfizer prepares shot for younger kids
Captain David MacAlpine's viewing at Wilmington Funeral Chapel on Monday, September 27.
Community pays respects to New Hanover Sheriff’s captain who died of COVID-19