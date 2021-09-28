Masks, health survey required for ‘Canes home games in 2021-22

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All fans ages 2 and older will need to wear a mask at all times during Carolina Hurricanes games for the 2021-22 season, according to an announcement made by the team Monday.

The only exception for the mask policy is when fans are actively eating or drinking.

The ‘Canes will also require a health survey to be completed and verified by arena staff. It can be completed online canescheckin.com and can be done for up to six people in a group. Fans will receive an email or text message with a link to their clearance status, a news release said.

Only diaper bags, medical bags, and small clutches will be permitted inside the arena. All bags must go through an X-ray machine, the release said.

In addition, all tickets will be digital this season. They can be accessed through fans’ Caniac Account Manager or Ticketmaster. PNC Arena and its parking lots also won’t accept cash this season. Parking passes can be purchased online before games.

The ‘Canes open their preseason campaign against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. They’ll host the New York Islanders on Oct. 14 for their home opener.

