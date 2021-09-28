Senior Connect
Masks, health survey required for ‘Canes home games in 2021-22

Derek DeYoung, left, points out players to his son Dominic DeYoung as the Carolina Hurricanes...
Derek DeYoung, left, points out players to his son Dominic DeYoung as the Carolina Hurricanes warm up before an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. It is the first game where a limited number of fans have been allowed in PNC Arena to watch the team. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(AP Photo/Chris Seward | AP Photo/Chris Seward)
By Michael Prunka
Published: Sep. 28, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All fans ages 2 and older will need to wear a mask at all times during Carolina Hurricanes games for the 2021-22 season, according to an announcement made by the team Monday.

The only exception for the mask policy is when fans are actively eating or drinking.

The ‘Canes will also require a health survey to be completed and verified by arena staff. It can be completed online canescheckin.com and can be done for up to six people in a group. Fans will receive an email or text message with a link to their clearance status, a news release said.

Only diaper bags, medical bags, and small clutches will be permitted inside the arena. All bags must go through an X-ray machine, the release said.

In addition, all tickets will be digital this season. They can be accessed through fans’ Caniac Account Manager or Ticketmaster. PNC Arena and its parking lots also won’t accept cash this season. Parking passes can be purchased online before games.

The ‘Canes open their preseason campaign against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. They’ll host the New York Islanders on Oct. 14 for their home opener.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

