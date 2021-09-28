Senior Connect
Former North Topsail Beach officer accused of stealing guns from evidence room

This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
This is a stock photo of a North Topsail Beach police vehicle.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A former North Topsail Beach police officer is accused of stealing numerous guns from the police department.

The State Bureau of Investigation on Monday charged Mark Ray, Jr. with 15 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, embezzlement, and felony conversion.

The SBI says back on March 8th the North Topsail police chief asked them to investigate suspected thefts of several firearms that were put into evidence at the department.

Agents learned that the guns were sold or pawned at local pawn shops.

The 41-year-old Ray turned himself in at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and was given a $75,000 bond.

The town said he was a police officer for 12 years. In March, he was put on administrative leave and then resigned.

The SBI is asking anyone who bought a gun from Ray from 2016 to 2021 to call North Topsail police at 910-328-0042 or the SBI at 910-346-2121.

