First Alert Forecast: dry conditions persist with gradual warming, Hurricane Sam updates

By Claire Fry
Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! I have good news for the sunshine lovers! Expect more bright days, clear nights, and pleasant humidity levels across the Cape Fear Region. Mornings will be a bit milder over the next few days with lows in the 60s, and for the afternoons, short-sleeve shirts ought to suffice with 80s under the sun. Rain chances also remain slim before a cold front sweeps through late in the week.

In the tropics, Sam is intensifying once again. The National Hurricane Center has kept the classification of Sam as a major hurricane. Sam is westbound at low latitudes now for now; a break in an Atlantic high pressure ridge ought to allow the storm a northward alley in which to turn. We are also monitoring two other systems: a tropical wave, Invest 90-L, that is forecast to move off the African coast could become a tropical depression by midweek. A low pressure system just west of this wave, Invest 91-L, has similar developmental odds. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor these systems and keep you up to speed. Late September and early October are still part of the peak of Hurricane Season. Stay aware and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

