WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in New Hanover County.

Emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Salt Spray Lane shortly before 2 p.m.

The homeowner told WECT that when he came home for lunch, the front porch of the house was on fire.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.