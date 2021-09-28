Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Duplin man sentenced in Gordon Road gas station robbery, carjacking that ended in crash at elementary

Cory Montan Dixon
Cory Montan Dixon(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Duplin County man is headed to prison for his role in a New Hanover County gas station robbery and carjacking that ended in a crash at an elementary school.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Cory Montan Dixon, 40, of Magnolia, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly ten years in prison for the crimes.

Prosecutors say Dixon and his co-defendant, Ronald Lee Croll, entered the Circle K on Gordon Road on Aug. 18, 2019. Croll pulled out a gun, later confirmed to be a BB gun, and pointed it at the head of a store clerk, demanding money.

After the clerk handed over the cash drawer, they took the clerk to a back room and “made an attempt to zip tie his hands” so they could steal his car keys.

The two men took the car, the cash drawer, and an unspecified number of cigarette packs, and fled. A deputy spotted their car on Market Street and initiated a pursuit.

“The car tried to elude officers by driving at a high rate of speed through a residential neighborhood, eventually going off the road before crashing into a basketball hoop at Blair Elementary School,” the news release stated.

Dixon and Croll ran from the scene but were caught.

Officers recovered the cash and the cash drawer, the BB gun, cigarettes, zip ties, and clothing worn during the robbery from the vehicle.

Croll was sentenced in April to 78 months in prison.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
More than 170 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Benjamin Patrick
Man accused of firing gun during dispute with his brother

Latest News

Actress Yaya DaCosta, who plays the lead role of Angela Vaughn in the Fox show "Our Kind of...
Yaya DaCosta thanks Wilmington for welcoming the Fox show “Our Kind of People”
Cursive requirements being debated at the Capitol
Teaching cursive would be required under Wisconsin bill
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs educational kits to help students “Excel, Explore, Engineer!”
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs educational kits to help students “Excel, Explore, Engineer!”
The booster shots will be administered by appointment only.
New Hanover Public Health to begin giving COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals