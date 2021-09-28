Duplin man sentenced in Gordon Road gas station robbery, carjacking that ended in crash at elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Duplin County man is headed to prison for his role in a New Hanover County gas station robbery and carjacking that ended in a crash at an elementary school.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Cory Montan Dixon, 40, of Magnolia, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly ten years in prison for the crimes.

Prosecutors say Dixon and his co-defendant, Ronald Lee Croll, entered the Circle K on Gordon Road on Aug. 18, 2019. Croll pulled out a gun, later confirmed to be a BB gun, and pointed it at the head of a store clerk, demanding money.

After the clerk handed over the cash drawer, they took the clerk to a back room and “made an attempt to zip tie his hands” so they could steal his car keys.

The two men took the car, the cash drawer, and an unspecified number of cigarette packs, and fled. A deputy spotted their car on Market Street and initiated a pursuit.

“The car tried to elude officers by driving at a high rate of speed through a residential neighborhood, eventually going off the road before crashing into a basketball hoop at Blair Elementary School,” the news release stated.

Dixon and Croll ran from the scene but were caught.

Officers recovered the cash and the cash drawer, the BB gun, cigarettes, zip ties, and clothing worn during the robbery from the vehicle.

Croll was sentenced in April to 78 months in prison.

