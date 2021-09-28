Senior Connect
Community pays respects to New Hanover Sheriff’s captain who died of COVID-19

Captain David MacAlpine's viewing at Wilmington Funeral Chapel on Monday, September 27.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Dozens of community members, family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers paid their respects to Captain David MacAlpine Monday afternoon.

MacAlpine was a well-known member of the community and Captain for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office who died from COVID-19 earlier this month.

The viewing took place at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It was an emotional, heartbreaking day for many as they remembered the person MacAlpine was and the impact he had on their lives. Loved one’s made it known that MacAlpine was deeply loved throughout the community and beyond.

While there was a big turnout Monday afternoon, MacAlpine’s funeral Tuesday afternoon is expected to have an even larger turnout. Originally scheduled to be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church, but later moved to the Wilson Center to accommodate the expected number of people, around 1,000.

For funeral service details, click here.

