COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs educational kits to help students “Excel, Explore, Engineer!”
By Frances Weller
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland believes she has future engineers sitting in her classroom. The problem is she needs educational kits to help them.

Amber Colon has a DonorsChoose project called “Excel, Explore, Engineer!” DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“My project will allow students to explore the STEM field, by engineering their own designs,” Colon says on the DonorsChoose site. “This project will benefit the whole school, and each one of the students at the school will have the opportunity to build with their minds, and think like an engineer! The materials will be cataloged in the library that all teachers can check out and use. By building and having a hands on experience that will allow students to flourish in their learning, studies show that an engaged student is a successful and motivated student!

Ms. Colon needs $672 to purchase the items. Once her project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the supplies and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Colon’s project, click here.

