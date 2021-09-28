Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old Wilmington man

Ammad Brown
Ammad Brown(Highway Patrol via Ammad Brown's family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 25-year-old Wilmington man, the Highway Patrol announced.

According to officials, troopers arrested Adam Kendall Marshall, 22, of Wilmington, on Tuesday and charged him with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury/death. He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $30,000 bond.

RELATED: ‘It just tears me up:’ Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run along Carolina Beach Road.

Marshall is accused of fatally hitting Ammad O’Neil Brown on Carolina Beach Road near Mcquillian Drive during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19. Troopers say Brown was partially standing in the roadway, checking on his car which had a flat tire, when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling north around 12:51 a.m.

Investigators eventually located the suspect vehicle — a black, four-door 2014 Honda Civic LX.

RELATED: Troopers provide updated suspect vehicle description in deadly hit-and-run

“The State Highway Patrol would like to thank the Brown family, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, and Carolina Beach Police Department for their cooperation during this complex investigation,” the Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

The Highway Patrol is still asking the public’s help in the investigation, especially those who had contact with Marshall in the Carolina Beach area the Saturday night prior to the hit-and-run, to call 910-395-3917 or dial *HP.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
More than 170 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period
Benjamin Patrick
Man accused of firing gun during dispute with his brother

Latest News

When it comes to planning a loved one’s funeral, there are traditional burials, cremations,...
Second cremation by aquamation facility in state opens in Wilmington
Allegations of vote buying have surfaced in Bladen County, where at least one candidate for...
Today is National Voter Registration Day, here are some tips before you head to polls
Fire crews respond to house fire on Salt Spray Lane.
Emergency crews respond to house fire in New Hanover Co.
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says