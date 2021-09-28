Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 25-year-old Wilmington man, the Highway Patrol announced.

According to officials, troopers arrested Adam Kendall Marshall, 22, of Wilmington, on Tuesday and charged him with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury/death. He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $30,000 bond.

Marshall is accused of fatally hitting Ammad O’Neil Brown on Carolina Beach Road near Mcquillian Drive during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19. Troopers say Brown was partially standing in the roadway, checking on his car which had a flat tire, when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling north around 12:51 a.m.

Investigators eventually located the suspect vehicle — a black, four-door 2014 Honda Civic LX.

“The State Highway Patrol would like to thank the Brown family, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, and Carolina Beach Police Department for their cooperation during this complex investigation,” the Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

The Highway Patrol is still asking the public’s help in the investigation, especially those who had contact with Marshall in the Carolina Beach area the Saturday night prior to the hit-and-run, to call 910-395-3917 or dial *HP.

