Anonymous donor offers to pay all funeral costs for Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says

Family members have confirmed that two siblings were killed in a wreck in Union County this past weekend. The crash happened at the intersection of Austin Road and West Sandy Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash,...
Anonymous donor to pay for all funeral costs for two Union County siblings killed in crash, funeral home says(WBTV)
By Alex Giles
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family in Union County is grieving after two siblings were killed in a wreck over the weekend.

An anonymous donor learned of the story and offered to pay for the complete costs of funeral services for both children.

The funeral home - Holland Funeral Services & Crematory - confirmed to WBTV News that an anonymous donor is paying for everything.

Moriah Cook, a cousin of Alex and Luis Diaz, said “the family is very grateful.”

‘They were just full of life’: Loved ones remember siblings killed in Union County wreck

Family members confirmed Monday that siblings Alex and Luis Diaz were killed in a wreck in Union County Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Austin Road and West Sandy Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m., according to deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly wreck. Details of the crash have not been made public, but troopers have confirmed at least two cars were involved.

“Just shock first like there’s no way, you know? There’s no way this happened. I mean they’re too young. There’s no way,” said Cook.

She spoke fondly of her cousins, calling them ‘full of life.’

“Alex loved decorating her room. She loved every dog. She loved her puppy. Luis loved gaming and they were both just full of life, just beautiful children,” said Cook.

Cook said a funeral for the siblings will be on next Saturday

