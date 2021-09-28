American Red Cross of the Cape Fear facing major blood shortage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear is facing a severe blood shortage.

Their inventory is at its lowest level since 2015, and the organization has less than a day’s supply of certain blood types. Usually, they have at least a five day supply of every blood type.

They are offering incentives if you donate blood in the months of September and October, including free t-shirts, haircut coupons, and free Zaxby’s sandwiches.

“We want to make sure that when somebody needs blood, when somebody’s going to have a baby, when someone has to have surgery, when somebody experiences a car accident, we want to make sure that the blood is on the shelves,” says James Jarvis, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear.

You can make an appointment to donate blood on the Red Cross’ website, or by visiting the Wilmington Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center.

