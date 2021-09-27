Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Panthers won’t place McCaffrey on injured reserve

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the team has decided not to place star running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve while he recovers from a strained hamstring.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) leaves the field during the first half...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Associated Press and Jason Huber
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the team has decided not to place star running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve while he recovers from a strained hamstring. Had McCaffrey been placed on IR he would have missed at least three games.

However, by keeping him on the 53-man roster there is a chance the 2019 All-Pro could return sooner.

“We feel like there is hope that he will be back before then,” Rhule said. “I think it’s all going to depend on how quickly he comes around in terms of recovering from it.”

McCaffrey injured his hamstring in the second quarter of Carolina’s Week 3 game at the Houston Texans.

Carolina Panthers ‘closing in’ on trade for 2020 top-10 draft pick C.J. Henderson

Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard and veteran Royce Freeman are expected to carry the load while McCaffrey is out. It’s unsure at this point which will get the start but Hubbard got a majority of the carries when McCaffrey went down on Sunday.

Last season, McCaffrey missed 13 games with various injuries and it seems like Carolina might have him back sooner rather than later.

However, while McCaffey won’t land on the IR, rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn did, due to a broken foot he suffered during the same game.

Rhule said Horn is having surgery to repair the multiple broken bones but wouldn’t rule out a return this year.

“With Jaycee we have to be really smart about bringing him back, making sure he’s healthy and his return to play is done the right way,” Rhule said. “I can’t predict that right now.”

That Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 and visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student brain dead due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
The data shows Calabash Food & Fuel sold the most scratch-off tickets that won $600 or more in...
Lucky location? New data from NC Lottery shows winningest stores
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19
Benjamin Patrick
Man accused of firing gun during dispute with his brother
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
At least 100 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period

Latest News

Derek DeYoung, left, points out players to his son Dominic DeYoung as the Carolina Hurricanes...
Masks, health survey required for ‘Canes home games in 2021-22
Organizers cancel swim portion of YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon over bacteria levels
Saturday's triathlon will have no swim portion, changed to duathlon
A file image of a previous triathlon in Wrightsville Beach.
Organizers cancel swim portion of YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon over bacteria levels
Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 19.
Report: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss ‘a few weeks’ after hamstring injury