Man accused of firing gun during dispute with his brother

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of firing a gun Sunday at a home during a dispute with his brother, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officials say that officers responded to a dispute in the 2000 block of Kent Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Two brothers were involved in a physical altercation earlier in the day and continued the dispute later that afternoon at one of the individuals’ residences,” the WPD stated in a news release.

Benjamin Patrick Jr., 41, is accused of firing a gun from outside the home and through the front door.

“In addition, he busted out a window and attempted to make entry where he was stabbed by the victim,” the news release states. “When officers arrived, they worked to de-escalate the suspect who eventually dropped the weapon. Patrick was taken into custody and transported to NHRMC for medical treatment.”

Patrick has been charged with:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Possession of Firearm by a Felon

Discharge Firearm Occupied Dwelling

Discharge Firearm in Reckless Manner

Breaking or Entering.

He currently is being held under a $600,000 secured bond.

