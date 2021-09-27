Senior Connect
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill aimed at limiting attorney general’s authority

Gov. Roy Cooper(WBTV)
By Jeff Reeves, Michael Hyland
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed a bill Monday aimed at limiting the ability of Attorney General Josh Stein (D) to enter into certain legal settlements.

Republican lawmakers brought forth the bill after a decision last year to settle lawsuits brought by Democratic-aligned groups to make various changes to the rules of the 2020 election.

Republicans in the General Assembly were not involved in the settlement even though they were parties in the lawsuit.

Following his veto, Cooper released the following statement:

“This bill is unconstitutional and unwise, and would prevent the Attorney General from doing his job to protect the people of North Carolina.”

