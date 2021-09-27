Senior Connect
FEMA sends 25 advanced ambulances to NC, 8 to Cape Fear region, due to increased number of calls

ambulance
ambulance(WMTW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In response to a Sept. 10 request from state emergency management officials, FEMA has sent 25 advanced life support ambulances with two-person crews to North Carolina.

The ambulances and crews were assigned to nine county emergency medical systems that are experiencing “greatly increased calls for service during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Eight of the ambulances were sent to counties in the Cape Fear region: four to New Hanover County, two to Brunswick County, and two to Pender County.

The other counties are Franklin (2), Graham (2), Guilford (2), Macon (2), Mecklenburg (5), and Robeson County (3).

“The ambulances arrived in North Carolina late yesterday and crews were provided with personal protective equipment and communications gear today. Most will begin work for their assigned counties tomorrow (Tuesday),” according to a news release.

The ambulance crews will remain in North Carolina for ten days, unless they’re needed longer.

The initial request from state officials was for 40 advanced life support ambulances and ten basic life support ambulances and crews.

