Cape Fear Community College appoints three new members to Board of Trustees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is welcoming three new members to its Board of Trustees.

The three new members are Deborah Dicks Maxwell, Deloris Rhodes and Bill Rivenbark.

Jonathan Barfield (appointed by the Governor’s Office) and Zander Guy (appointed by the Pender County Commissioners) have been reappointed to the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. Their terms end June 30, 2025.

Wilmington-native Deborah Dicks Maxwell serves as president of the New Hanover County NAACP and as District Director for the Walter B. White District of the North Carolina NAACP, covering Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender Counties. Dicks Maxwell chairs the Southeastern Regional Network of Care and Prevention, which focuses on HIV and AIDS. She serves on the Cape Fear River Watch board and the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters Foundation board. Dicks Maxwell spent 25 years as a public health social worker, helping families with children access therapy, housing, and child care resources. A Desert Storm veteran, she served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Deloris Rhodes brings over 35 years of education experience to the CFCC Board of Trustees. She worked in North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, California, Illinois, and the University of Maryland and Department of Defense schools overseas. Rhodes has served her community as a teacher, guidance counselor, principal, and assistant superintendent before serving as an outreach liaison for UNCW’s Watson College of Education from 2007 to 2014. She was a founding member of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW) and UNCW’s Dropout Prevention Coalition. She served on the Governor’s Task Force for Safer Schools and local boards for the New Hanover County Arts Council, Community Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, Landfall Foundation, Cape Fear Literacy Council, New Hanover Library, and the Bellamy Mansion.

A New Hanover County native and retired entrepreneur, Bill Rivenbark serves as a New Hanover County Commissioner. Rivenbark also serves on the Cape Fear Museum Advisory Board, the New Hanover County ABC Board, the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board, and is an Ex-Officio Director of the Wilmington Business Development Board. He also previously served as a member of the New Hanover County Board of Education.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.