Brunswick County now offering booster vaccine appointments for those who qualify

BOLIVIA, N.C. – Brunswick County Health Services invites qualifying community members to schedule appointments for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine at its main clinic in Shallotte beginning Monday, September 27.

Booster vaccines are available only to the following individuals who have been fully vaccinated for six months or more with the Pfizer vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for emergency authorized use as a booster vaccine. Individuals must receive the same version of the vaccine for any subsequent doses for which they are eligible.

Brunswick County Health Services offers two ways to schedule an appointment:

Schedule online here

Call the Public Health Call Line at (910) 253-2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding county-observed holidays)

Health Services is also still scheduling appointments for first and second doses for everyone aged 12 and up and additional third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised people aged 12 and up.

Health Services will have all three vaccine types— Pfizer, Moderna and J&J—available at the clinic as supplies last. Those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only. Health Services requires written permission from a parent/guardian to administer vaccines to those aged 12-15.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required, but you are encouraged to bring your ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available. If you received your first vaccination(s) outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination.

