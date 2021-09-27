Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County now offering booster vaccine appointments for those who qualify

Younger populations are now eligible to receive third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Younger populations are now eligible to receive third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine(WEAU)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. – Brunswick County Health Services invites qualifying community members to schedule appointments for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine at its main clinic in Shallotte beginning Monday, September 27.

Booster vaccines are available only to the following individuals who have been fully vaccinated for six months or more with the Pfizer vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
  • People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
  • People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for emergency authorized use as a booster vaccine. Individuals must receive the same version of the vaccine for any subsequent doses for which they are eligible.

Brunswick County Health Services offers two ways to schedule an appointment:

  • Schedule online here
  • Call the Public Health Call Line at (910) 253-2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding county-observed holidays)

Health Services is also still scheduling appointments for first and second doses for everyone aged 12 and up and additional third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised people aged 12 and up.

Health Services will have all three vaccine types— Pfizer, Moderna and J&J—available at the clinic as supplies last. Those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only. Health Services requires written permission from a parent/guardian to administer vaccines to those aged 12-15.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required, but you are encouraged to bring your ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available. If you received your first vaccination(s) outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to boat fire at Inlet Point
Crews respond to boat fire near Inlet Point
Nadia Marie Sutton
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager
A time capsule was found buried in the cornerstone of Pearsall Memorial Church on Market street...
A time capsule is opened more than a century after being buried
Donna Cagle with her husband, Wayne Cagle.
Community members mourn the loss of well known EMT in Bladenboro
Mandie Phillips Memorial Fishing Tournament.
Final year of memorial fishing tournament held after family says goal has been achieved

Latest News

Brunswick Co. Schools to offer free, on-site COVID-19 testing for students, staff
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
NC State Gen X study at the New Hanover County Health Department.
NC State researchers continue GenX study with hundreds of people in Wilmington