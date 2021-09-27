Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick Co. Schools to offer free, on-site COVID-19 testing for students, staff

(.)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools announced Monday that it will begin offering free, on-site COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

The testing, which is in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, is completely optional and is intended to “provide convenient accessibility should a student or staff member need to be tested to return to school.”

“A parent or guardian must register any minor under 18 years old via online consent forms. They’ll give a one-time consent and HIPAA authorization to share testing results with all necessary parties. All testing information is confidential and results are expected to be available in hours. The tests are administered by school nurses who have been trained to provide the service,” the district stated in a news release about the announcement.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to boat fire at Inlet Point
Crews respond to boat fire near Inlet Point
Nadia Marie Sutton
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager
A time capsule was found buried in the cornerstone of Pearsall Memorial Church on Market street...
A time capsule is opened more than a century after being buried
Donna Cagle with her husband, Wayne Cagle.
Community members mourn the loss of well known EMT in Bladenboro
Mandie Phillips Memorial Fishing Tournament.
Final year of memorial fishing tournament held after family says goal has been achieved

Latest News

Younger populations are now eligible to receive third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Brunswick County now offering booster vaccine appointments for those who qualify
Denise Coats, Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant, dies of Covid-19
Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
NC State Gen X study at the New Hanover County Health Department.
NC State researchers continue GenX study with hundreds of people in Wilmington