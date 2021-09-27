Brunswick Co. Schools to offer free, on-site COVID-19 testing for students, staff

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools announced Monday that it will begin offering free, on-site COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

The testing, which is in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, is completely optional and is intended to “provide convenient accessibility should a student or staff member need to be tested to return to school.”

“A parent or guardian must register any minor under 18 years old via online consent forms. They’ll give a one-time consent and HIPAA authorization to share testing results with all necessary parties. All testing information is confidential and results are expected to be available in hours. The tests are administered by school nurses who have been trained to provide the service,” the district stated in a news release about the announcement.

