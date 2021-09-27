Battle Park project to move forward under new name

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After decades of waiting, people living in one area of New Hanover County will soon see work begin on the park they’ve waited for.

It could be less than a year before a passive park is developed along Carolina Beach Road. The new park will accommodate not only people who love to go out for a walk but anyone who just wants to enjoy the outdoors as a whole.

For the last 30 years, the lot slated to become Battle Park has sat empty.

“The county purchased the property in the early 90s,” explained Tara Duckworth, director of New Hanover County Parks & Gardens. “It’s not uncommon for municipalities and counties to purchase properties in advance for planning for the future.”

Alton England built his home on the road behind the site 26 years ago. He’s spent much of the time since then waiting for the proposed park to come to fruition.

“Ever since I first moved to Battle Park, they’ve talked about having a park there,” said England. “I used to walk in those woods--take the dogs for a walk in the woods and so forth.

County officials say it won’t be long before England and his dogs have a trail to follow through those woods. New Hanover County hopes to turn the property into Hanover Pines Park.

“It is a 42-and-a-half acre passive park along Carolina Beach Road,” said Duckworth. “We are excited to actually begin construction in this fiscal year.”

The project will include a playground, restrooms and trails-- all so visitors can enjoy Monkey Junction in a new way...

“Just looking at nature, you know,” said England. “I like nature. I would enjoy a park.”

“More opportunities for wildlife exploration, environmental education, walking of the trails,” said Duckworth. “Just kind of getting away from it all.”

As for a timeline, Duckworth expects to have all the needed permits in the near future and could put the project out to bid within the next few months.

Once construction begins, it will take less than a year before Battle Park becomes Hanover Pines.

