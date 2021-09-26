Wilmington police searching for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for Nadia Marie Sutton.

Sutton, 15, was last seen Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. at Lancaster Road in Wilmington. She is described as about six-foot-one with brown eyes and long black hair. Officials say she has piercings on her belly button and nose.

Sutton was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and dark colored tights. Police say she was last seen taking an Uber to work.

Anyone who sees Sutton is asked to call 911 or contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

