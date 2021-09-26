First Alert Forecast: 10s across the board for SE NC, tracking Major Hurricane Sam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! After a beautiful Saturday, you can expect more bright days, clear nights, and consistently pleasant humidity levels across the Cape Fear Region into next week. Mornings will continue to have sweatshirt-worthy temperatures in the 50s and 60s and, for the afternoons, short-sleeve shirts ought to suffice with upper 70s and lower 80s under the September sun. Keep a “green light” on your outdoor plans!

Thanks to high pressure, temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 80s gradually as we head into the middle of next week. Rain chances also remain slim before a cold front sweeps through the area bringing cooler temperatures and higher rain odds to wrap up the workweek.

In the tropics, Sam is intensifying and the National Hurricane Center has now classified it as a major hurricane. Sam is westbound at low latitudes now for now; a break in an Atlantic high pressure ridge ought to allow the storm a northward alley next week. As the timing and depth of this curve are not certain, those with interests anywhere from the Caribbean islands to Bermuda to the eastern United States and Canada are right to watch Sam closely. Your First Alert Weather Team certainly will!

Meanwhile, Teresa, which formed early Friday evening as a Subtropical Storm, will exist briefly north of Bermuda and should dissipate by early next week. Late September and early October are still part of the peak of Hurricane Season. Stay aware and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

