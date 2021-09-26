Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: 10s across the board for SE NC, tracking Major Hurricane Sam

By Claire Fry
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! After a beautiful Saturday, you can expect more bright days, clear nights, and consistently pleasant humidity levels across the Cape Fear Region into next week. Mornings will continue to have sweatshirt-worthy temperatures in the 50s and 60s and, for the afternoons, short-sleeve shirts ought to suffice with upper 70s and lower 80s under the September sun. Keep a “green light” on your outdoor plans!

Thanks to high pressure, temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 80s gradually as we head into the middle of next week. Rain chances also remain slim before a cold front sweeps through the area bringing cooler temperatures and higher rain odds to wrap up the workweek.

In the tropics, Sam is intensifying and the National Hurricane Center has now classified it as a major hurricane. Sam is westbound at low latitudes now for now; a break in an Atlantic high pressure ridge ought to allow the storm a northward alley next week. As the timing and depth of this curve are not certain, those with interests anywhere from the Caribbean islands to Bermuda to the eastern United States and Canada are right to watch Sam closely. Your First Alert Weather Team certainly will!

Meanwhile, Teresa, which formed early Friday evening as a Subtropical Storm, will exist briefly north of Bermuda and should dissipate by early next week. Late September and early October are still part of the peak of Hurricane Season. Stay aware and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days - that reaches October! - with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to boat fire at Inlet Point
Crews respond to boat fire near Inlet Point
A time capsule was found buried in the cornerstone of Pearsall Memorial Church on Market street...
A time capsule is opened more than a century after being buried
Donna Cagle with her husband, Wayne Cagle.
Community members mourning the loss of well known EMT in Bladenboro
Brandon Lee Valentine
UPDATE: Missing New Hanover County man has been found
A file image of a previous triathlon in Wrightsville Beach.
Organizers cancel swim portion of YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon over bacteria levels

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Sept. 25, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Sept. 25, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Sept. 25, 2021
First Alert Forecast: a 10/10 forecast for your outdoor plans this weekend, tropics remain busy
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Sep. 25, 2021
First Alert Forecast: fantastic fall weekend at home, busy Tropical Atlantic worth watching
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: fantastic fall weekend at home, Sam now a hurricane in the tropics