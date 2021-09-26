Senior Connect
Final year of memorial fishing tournament after family says their goal has been achieved

Mandie Phillips Memorial Fishing Tournament.
Mandie Phillips Memorial Fishing Tournament.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Amanda “Mandie” Phillips was a 21-year old college student at Appalachian State University when she lost her life in a car accident back in 2014.

“Mandie worked at Motts Channel Seafood for many, many years, and after she passed away Alison and Gene [Long], the owners of Motts Channel Seafood said they really wanted to do something. So, they put together this tournament in her honor, so we’ve been doing it for over 5 years now. We’ve had to cancel it several times now from hurricanes and pandemics but every year it’s been an overwhelming success. And the support from out sponsors, friends, and family of the community, we’re very lucky, we’re very blessed,” said Mandie’s twin sister Allie Reid.

The Long family started the Mandie Phillips Memorial Fishing Tournament in 2016--they knew it was the right thing to do because Mandie loved to fish. They also started an Appalachian State University Endowment Fund, offering scholarships for New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender County students that wish to continue their education at ASU.

Reid said that seeing the community come together each year is touching, knowing that her sister’s legacy will live on.

More than $30,000 has been raised for the endowment fund each year during the fishing tournament, but this year is the last time it will happen. “We feel like we’ve put enough into the endowment that it will generate a 5000 scholarship each year, and that really was the goal,” said Alison Long, owner of Motts Channel Seafood. “It’s a testament to Mandie . . . it’s not for me, for my family . . . it’s a testament to Mandie, to the family.”

After reaching their goal and then some, both the Long and Phillips families know that the community will continue supporting Mandie through this scholarship fund.

“It’s the best feeling in the whole wide world. I mean, I think when you lose someone, your biggest fear is that they’ll be forgotten, and when I look around at these events, I know that she won’t be and she isn’t. So, I’m really glad that her legacy will live on through others in this area,” Reid said.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

