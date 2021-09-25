A time capsule is opened more than a century after being buried

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of a church community got a peek into the past today when they witnessed the opening of a time capsule.

The time capsule was found buried in the cornerstone of Pearsall Memorial Church on Market street in Wilmington.

It’s believed to be from 1912.

The owner of the construction company that bought the property in 2019 knew about the time capsule and wanted members of the congregation and former members to see what was inside. The big reveal brought them together today.

When they opened it this afternoon, they found several historic documents, including old newspapers, and handwritten letters.

