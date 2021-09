WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington K-9 officer Dex placed 4th in agility in the U.S. Police Canine National Patrol Dog trials held in Wilmington this week.

According to a tweet by WPD, Dex came in 4th out of 66 dogs in agility.

Dex and his handler were on a regional team that placed 5th for regional teams.

Dex and his handler were on a regional team that placed 5th for regional teams. (WPD)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.