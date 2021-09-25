Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: fantastic fall weekend at home, busy Tropical Atlantic worth watching

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for the first weekend of Fall features a winning combination of bright days, clear nights, and consistently pleasant humidity levels across the Cape Fear Region. Mornings will have sweatshirt-worthy temperatures in the 50s and 60s and, for the afternoons, short-sleeve shirts ought to suffice with upper 70s and lower 80s under the September sun. Keep a “green light” on your outdoor plans and enjoy this first weekend of fall!

In the tropics, Sam is intensifying and the National Hurricane Center projects it to become a major hurricane over the weekend. Sam is westbound at low latitudes now for now; a break in an Atlantic high pressure ridge ought to allow the storm a northward alley next week. As the timing and depth of this curve is not certain, those with interests anywhere from the Caribbean islands to Bermuda to the eastern United States and Canada are right to watch Sam closely. Your First Alert Weather Team certainly will!

Meanwhile, Teresa, which formed early Friday evening as a Subtropical Storm, will exist briefly north of Bermuda and should dissipate by early next week. Late September and early October are still part of the peak of Hurricane Season. Stay aware and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days - that reaches October! - with your WECT Weather App.

