Dozens of candidates attend New Hanover County Schools career fair

New Hanover County Schools career fair on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
New Hanover County Schools career fair on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Almost 100 candidates attended the New Hanover County Schools job fair Saturday morning.

Debbie Trafton, Supervisor of Talent Management for NHCS is calling Saturday’s job fair a ‘next level’ career fair, because of the types of positions they’re hiring for. “We’re hosting a job fair for all of our community members to come and meet and connect with district employees to help fill vacancies that we’re struggling to fill,” Trafton said.

There are currently more than a dozen job openings throughout New Hanover County Schools, including “electrician, HVAC service, plumber, bus mechanic, bus driver and bus aide, teacher and teacher assistant, data manager, treasurer, custodian, child nutrition, substitute teacher, payroll and accounting, and office support associate,” according to a press release.

“We’re really trying to touch the lives of kids form the minute they wake up in the morning and get on the bus, to when they go home at the end of the day. We’re touching their lives in child nutrition, in the classroom, outside of the classroom,” Trafton said.

People tend to only think about teaching positions at a school job fair, but Trafton wants others to realize that there are so many positions aside from teaching that help schools open the doors each day.

“We do struggle to find teachers to fill Special Ed, and math and science positions, and that it extremely important to us, but we can’t do it without the support of folks in our operations division and other support positions like technology as well,” Trafton said.

Trafton also mentioned that today’s job fair is an opportunity to reach more candidates for possible job openings in the future. “We’re not just trying to fill vacancies today on the spot, but to also build our candidate pool so that if we have vacancies in the future we can make that process go quicker,” Trafton said.

